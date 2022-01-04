Intel Core i9 12900H vs Apple M2 Max
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i9 12900H with 14-cores against the 2.4 GHz Apple M2 Max with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Apple M2 Max are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
83
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
71
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
95
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
80
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900H
- 43% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
- Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of Apple M2 Max
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Consumes up to 33% less energy than the Core i9 12900H – 30 vs 45 Watt
- Supports up to 96 GB LPDDR5-6400 RAM
- Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900H +18%
1915
1619
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900H +6%
16648
15700
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3905
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
29036
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1865
M2 Max +8%
2006
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12730
M2 Max +18%
15013
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|June 1, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Alder Lake-H
|-
|Model number
|i9-12900H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Apple M2 Max GPU
Performance
|Cores
|14
|12
|Threads
|20
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|25x
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|32MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|30 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Apple M2 Max GPU
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|1398 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|-
|TMUs
|48
|-
|ROPs
|24
|-
|Execution Units
|96
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|96 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|8
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|409.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 12900H official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|-
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|-
