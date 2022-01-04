Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 12900H or M2 Max: what's better?

Intel Core i9 12900H vs Apple M2 Max

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i9 12900H with 14-cores against the 2.4 GHz Apple M2 Max with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Apple M2 Max are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Max and 12900H
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900H
  • 43% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
  • Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of Apple M2 Max
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 33% less energy than the Core i9 12900H – 30 vs 45 Watt
  • Supports up to 96 GB LPDDR5-6400 RAM
  • Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900H +18%
1915
M2 Max
1619
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900H +6%
16648
M2 Max
15700
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900H
1865
M2 Max +8%
2006
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900H
12730
M2 Max +18%
15013
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 12900H and Apple M2 Max

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released January 4, 2022 June 1, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Alder Lake-H -
Model number i9-12900H -
Socket BGA-1744 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Apple M2 Max GPU

Performance

Cores 14 12
Threads 20 12
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 3.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 25x -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 32MB (shared)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 35-45 W 30 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Apple M2 Max GPU
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1398 MHz
Shading Units 768 -
TMUs 48 -
ROPs 24 -
Execution Units 96 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 12900H
1.69 TFLOPS
M2 Max
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 64 GB 96 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 8
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 409.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 12900H official page -
PCI Express Version 4.0 -
PCI Express Lanes 28 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M2 Max or Intel Core i9 12900H?
