Home > Core i9 13900F: performance and specs

Intel Core i9 13900F

Intel Core i9 13900F

Core i9 13900F - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-1700 that has 24 cores and 32 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2000 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 5200 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 36 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of Intel Core i9 13900F in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
2198
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
37788
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
2143
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
21929
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Specifications

Core i9 13900F technical specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released January 3, 2023
Type Desktop
instruction set x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake
Model number i9-13900F
Integrated GPU No

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8
P-Threads 16
Base Frequency (P) 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.2 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 16
E-Threads 16
Base Frequency (E) 1.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 4.2 GHz
Total
Total Cores 24
Total Threads 32
Bus Frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 20x
L1 Cache 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core)
L3 Cache 36MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm
Socket LGA-1700
TDP 65 W
Max. Boost TDP 219 W
Peak temperature 100°C

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 13900F official page
PCI Express Version 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i9 13900F and Intel Core i9 12900KF
2. Intel Core i9 13900F and Intel Core i7 13700K
3. Intel Core i9 13900F and Intel Core i9 13900K
4. Intel Core i9 13900F and AMD Ryzen 7 7700X
5. Intel Core i9 13900F and AMD Ryzen 9 7900X
6. Intel Core i9 13900F and Intel Core i9 13900KF
7. Intel Core i9 13900F and AMD Ryzen 7 7800X
8. Intel Core i9 13900F and Intel Core i9 13900
9. Intel Core i9 13900F and AMD Ryzen 9 7900
10. Intel Core i9 13900F and Intel Core i7 13700F
Compare other CPUs (480+)

Comments

Do you have any questions about Core i9 13900F? Please, use comment form below
EnglishРусский