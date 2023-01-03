Intel Core i9 13900F
Core i9 13900F - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-1700 that has 24 cores and 32 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2000 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 5200 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 36 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
2198
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
37788
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
2143
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
21929
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|Type
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Model number
|i9-13900F
|Integrated GPU
|No
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|P-Threads
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.2 GHz
|E-Cores
|16
|E-Threads
|16
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|4.2 GHz
|Total Cores
|24
|Total Threads
|32
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|36MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|TDP
|65 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|219 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 13900F official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20