Intel Core i9 13900KF vs i9 13900F VS Intel Core i9 13900KF Intel Core i9 13900F We compared two 24-core desktop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz Intel Core i9 13900KF against the 2.0 GHz i9 13900F. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 13900F and 13900KF Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900KF Unlocked multiplier

Unlocked multiplier 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 5.2 GHz) Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900F Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i9 13900KF – 65 vs 125 Watt

By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 13900KF and i9 13900F

General Vendor Intel Intel Released September 27, 2022 January 3, 2023 Type Desktop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Raptor Lake-S Raptor Lake-S Model number i9-13900K i9-13900F Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1700 Integrated GPU No No

Performance Cores 24 24 Threads 32 32 Base Frequency 3.0 GHz 2.0 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 5.4 GHz 5.2 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 30x 20x L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core) L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 2MB (per core) L3 Cache 36MB (shared) 36MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm TDP 125 W 65 W Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s 89.6 GB/s ECC Support Yes -

Misc Official site Intel Core i9 13900KF official page - PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0 PCI Express Lanes 20 20