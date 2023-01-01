Intel Core i9 13900KF vs i9 13900F
We compared two 24-core desktop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz Intel Core i9 13900KF against the 2.0 GHz i9 13900F. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900KF
- Unlocked multiplier
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 5.2 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900F
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i9 13900KF – 65 vs 125 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
2261
2165
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
39011
37489
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
4660
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
59522
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
2193
2102
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900KF +10%
24089
21869
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 27, 2022
|January 3, 2023
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake-S
|Raptor Lake-S
|Model number
|i9-13900K
|i9-13900F
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|24
|24
|Threads
|32
|32
|Base Frequency
|3.0 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.4 GHz
|5.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|20x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|2MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|36MB (shared)
|36MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|89.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 13900KF official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
