Intel Core i9 13900F vs i9 13900 VS Intel Core i9 13900F Intel Core i9 13900 We compared two 24-core desktop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Core i9 13900F against the 2.0 GHz i9 13900. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 13900 and 13900F Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900 Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770

By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 13900F and i9 13900

General Vendor Intel Intel Released January 3, 2023 January 3, 2023 Type Desktop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Raptor Lake-S Raptor Lake-S Model number i9-13900F i9-13900 Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1700 Integrated GPU No UHD Graphics 770

Performance Cores 24 24 Threads 32 32 Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 2.0 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 5.2 GHz 5.2 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 20x 20x L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core) L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 2MB (per core) L3 Cache 36MB (shared) 36MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm TDP 65 W 65 W Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU Integrated Graphics - Intel UHD Graphics 770 GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz GPU Boost Clock - 1550 MHz Shading Units - 256 TMUs - 16 ROPs - 8 Execution Units - 32 TGP - 15 W iGPU FLOPS Core i9 13900F n/a Core i9 13900 0.78 TFLOPS

Memory support Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s 89.6 GB/s ECC Support - Yes

Misc PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0 PCI Express Lanes 20 20