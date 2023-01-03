Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 13900F or Core i9 13900: what's better?

Intel Core i9 13900F vs i9 13900

We compared two 24-core desktop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Core i9 13900F against the 2.0 GHz i9 13900. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 13900 and 13900F
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 13900F and i9 13900

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 3, 2023 January 3, 2023
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake-S Raptor Lake-S
Model number i9-13900F i9-13900
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU No UHD Graphics 770

Performance

Cores 24 24
Threads 32 32
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.2 GHz 5.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 20x 20x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 2MB (per core)
L3 Cache 36MB (shared) 36MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Intel UHD Graphics 770
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1550 MHz
Shading Units - 256
TMUs - 16
ROPs - 8
Execution Units - 32
TGP - 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 13900F
n/a
Core i9 13900
0.78 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s 89.6 GB/s
ECC Support - Yes

Misc

PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

