Intel Core i9 13900F vs AMD Ryzen 9 7900
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Core i9 13900F with 24-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7900 with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 9 7900 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
97
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
93
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
68
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
92
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900F
- Has 12 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7900
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 28 MB larger L3 cache size
- Includes an integrated GPU AMD Radeon Graphics
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 5.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
2165
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
37489
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
2102
Ryzen 9 7900 +2%
2143
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900F +26%
21869
17368
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|January 1, 2023
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake-S
|Raphael
|Model number
|i9-13900F
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon Graphics
Performance
|Cores
|24
|12
|Threads
|32
|24
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.2 GHz
|5.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|36MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|-
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|AMD Radeon Graphics
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|-
Misc
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|28
