Core i9 13900KS - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-1700 that has 24 cores and 32 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3200 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 6000 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 36 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770.

Please note that the tests on the i9 13900KS are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.