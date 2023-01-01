Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 13900KS or Ryzen 9 7950X: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i9 13900KS with 24-cores against the 4.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7950X with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i9 13900KS are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7950X and 13900KS
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900KS
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Around 16.5 GB/s (23%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Consumes up to 12% less energy than the Ryzen 9 7950X – 150 vs 170 Watt
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (6 GHz vs 5.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7950X
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 28 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900KS +8%
41321
Ryzen 9 7950X
38227
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900KS +12%
26486
Ryzen 9 7950X
23702
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 13900KS and AMD Ryzen 9 7950X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 1, 2023 August 29, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake-S Raphael
Model number i9-13900KS -
Socket LGA-1700 AM5
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 Radeon Graphics

Performance

Cores 24 16
Threads 32 32
Base Frequency 3.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 6 GHz 5.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 32x 45x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 36MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 6.57 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 150 W 170 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 AMD Radeon Graphics
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1550 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units 256 -
TMUs 16 -
ROPs 8 -
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 13900KS
0.78 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 7950X
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR5-5200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s 73.1 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 9 7950X official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 28

