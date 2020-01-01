Home > Core i9 9980HK: performance and specs

Intel Core i9 9980HK

Intel Core i9 9980HK

Core i9 9980HK - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1440 that has 8 cores and 16 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2400 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 5000 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 16 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of Intel Core i9 9980HK in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
479
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3530
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2745
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
15488
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1135
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6936

Specifications

Core i9 9980HK technical specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released April 23, 2019
Type Laptop
Codename Coffee Lake
Model number i9-9980HK
Socket BGA-1440
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 8
Threads 16
Base Frequency 2.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz
Multiplier 24x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm
TDP 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
Memory Size 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.8 GB/s
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 9980HK official page
PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Сompetitors

Comments

Do you have any questions about Core i9 9980HK? Please, use comment form below
EnglishРусский