Intel Core i9 9980HK
Core i9 9980HK - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1440 that has 8 cores and 16 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2400 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 5000 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 16 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
479
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3530
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2745
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
15488
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1135
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6936
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i9-9980HK
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|Threads
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9980HK official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
