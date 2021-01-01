Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 9980HK or Apple M1: what's better?

We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i9 9980HK against the 2.1 GHz Apple M1. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between M1 and 9980HK
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9980HK
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 56% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1
  • Newer - released 1-year and 7-months later
  • Consumes up to 69% less energy than the Core i9 9980HK – 14 vs 45 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
  • Around 26.45 GB/s (63%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 53% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1735 vs 1132 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9980HK +17%
483
Apple M1
412
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9980HK +66%
3545
Apple M1
2137
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 9980HK
2709
Apple M1 +39%
3768
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9980HK
15307
Apple M1
15279
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9980HK
1147
Apple M1 +54%
1761
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9980HK
7067
Apple M1 +8%
7634

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 9980HK and Apple M1

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released April 23, 2019 November 20, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Coffee Lake Icestorm and Firestorm
Model number i9-9980HK -
Socket BGA-1440 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Apple M1 GPU

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 8
Base Frequency 2.4 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 3.2 GHz
Multiplier 24x 0x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 320K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 12MB (shared)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Transistors - 16 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 5 nm
TDP 45 W 14 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.8 GB/s 68.25 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 9980HK official page -
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 -
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M1 or Intel Core i9 9980HK?
