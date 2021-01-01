Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 9980HK or M1 Pro: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i9 9980HK with 8-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Pro with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Pro and 9980HK
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9980HK
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 56% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1 Pro
  • Newer - released 2-years and 6-months later
  • More powerful Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) integrated graphics: 5.2 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
  • Around 163 GB/s (390%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • 55% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1745 vs 1125 points
  • Consumes up to 33% less energy than the Core i9 9980HK – 30 vs 45 Watt
  • Has 2 more physical cores

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9980HK
1202
M1 Pro +28%
1540
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9980HK
8442
M1 Pro +46%
12346
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9980HK
1141
M1 Pro +55%
1769
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9980HK
7200
M1 Pro +78%
12785

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 9980HK and Apple M1 Pro

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released April 23, 2019 October 18, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Coffee Lake -
Model number i9-9980HK -
Socket BGA-1440 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)

Performance

Cores 8 10
Threads 16 10
Base Frequency 2.4 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 3.2 GHz
Multiplier 24x -
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 24MB (shared)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Transistors - 33.7 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 5 nm
TDP 45 W 30 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1000 MHz 1296 MHz
Shading Units 192 2048
TMUs 24 128
ROPs 3 64
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W 30 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 9980HK
0.38 TFLOPS
M1 Pro +1268%
5.2 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.8 GB/s 204.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 9980HK official page -
PCI Express Version 3.0 -
PCI Express Lanes 16 -
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
6 (100%)
Total votes: 6

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M1 Pro or Intel Core i9 9980HK?
