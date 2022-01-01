We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i9 9980HK with 8-cores against the 2.4 GHz Apple M2 Max with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Apple M2 Max are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.