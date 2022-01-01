Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 9980HK or M2 Max: what's better?

Intel Core i9 9980HK vs Apple M2 Max

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i9 9980HK with 8-cores against the 2.4 GHz Apple M2 Max with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Apple M2 Max are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Max and 9980HK
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9980HK
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 43% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
Advantages of Apple M2 Max
  • Around 367.8 GB/s (880%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
  • 78% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1997 vs 1121 points
  • Consumes up to 33% less energy than the Core i9 9980HK – 30 vs 45 Watt
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Newer - released 4-years and 2-months later

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9980HK
1189
M2 Max +36%
1619
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9980HK
8417
M2 Max +87%
15700
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9980HK
1132
M2 Max +77%
2006
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9980HK
6938
M2 Max +116%
15013
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 9980HK and Apple M2 Max

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released April 23, 2019 June 1, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Coffee Lake -
Model number i9-9980HK -
Socket BGA-1440 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 Apple M2 Max GPU

Performance

Cores 8 12
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 2.4 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 3.5 GHz
Multiplier 24x -
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 32MB (shared)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 5 nm
TDP 45 W 30 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Apple M2 Max GPU
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1250 MHz 1398 MHz
Shading Units 192 -
TMUs 24 -
ROPs 3 -
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W -
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 9980HK
0.38 TFLOPS
M2 Max
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB 96 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 8
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.8 GB/s 409.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 9980HK official page -
PCI Express Version 3.0 -
PCI Express Lanes 16 -
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M2 Max or Intel Core i9 9980HK?
