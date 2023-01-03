Intel Processor N200
- Cores: 4
- L3 cache: 6MB (shared)
- TDP: 6 W
- Transistor size: 10 nm
Processor N200 - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1264 that has 4 cores and 4 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 0 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 6 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics (32 EU).
Please note that the tests on the Intel Processor N200 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
694
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2320
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
815
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2146
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake
|Model number
|N200
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (32 EU)
CPU
|Base Frequency (P)
|0 GHz
|E-Cores
|4
|E-Threads
|4
|Base Frequency (E)
|3.7 GHz
|Total Cores
|4
|Total Threads
|4
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1264
|TDP
|6 W
|Peak temperature
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (32 EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|750 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|TMUs
|16
|ROPs
|8
|Execution Units
|32
|TGP
|45 W
iGPU FLOPS
0.74 TFLOPS
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-4800
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|1
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Processor N200 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|9