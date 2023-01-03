Home > Processor N200: performance and specs

Intel Processor N200

  • Cores: 4
  • L3 cache: 6MB (shared)
  • TDP: 6 W
  • Transistor size: 10 nm
Processor N200 - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1264 that has 4 cores and 4 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 0 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 6 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics (32 EU).
Please note that the tests on the Intel Processor N200 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.

Benchmarks

Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
694
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2320
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
815
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2146
Specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released January 3, 2023
Type Laptop
instruction set x86-64
Codename Alder Lake
Model number N200
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (32 EU)

CPU

Performance Cores
Base Frequency (P) 0 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 4
E-Threads 4
Base Frequency (E) 3.7 GHz
Total
Total Cores 4
Total Threads 4
Bus Frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x
L1 Cache 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (shared)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm
Socket BGA-1264
TDP 6 W
Peak temperature 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (32 EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 750 MHz
Shading Units 256
TMUs 16
ROPs 8
Execution Units 32
TGP 45 W
iGPU FLOPS
0.74 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-4800
Memory Size 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 1
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Processor N200 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 9

Сompetitors

1. Processor N200 and Processor N100
2. Processor N200 and Processor N95
3. Processor N200 and Core i3 N305
