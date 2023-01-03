Home > CPU Comparisons > Processor N200 or Processor N100: what's better?

Intel Processor N200 vs Processor N100

Intel Processor N200
VS
Intel Processor N100
Intel Processor N200
Intel Processor N100

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 0 GHz Intel Processor N200 against the 0 GHz Processor N100. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Intel Processor N200 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between N100 and N200
Advantages of Intel Processor N200
  • 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 809 vs 728 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Processor N200 and Processor N100

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 3, 2023 January 3, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake Alder Lake
Model number N200 N100
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (32 EU) UHD Graphics (24 EU)

CPU

Performance Cores
Base Frequency (P) 0 GHz 0 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 4 4
E-Threads 4 4
Base Frequency (E) 3.7 GHz 3.4 GHz
Total
Total Cores 4 4
Total Threads 4 4
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 34x
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (shared) 2MB (shared)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
Socket BGA-1264 BGA-1264
TDP 6 W 6 W
Peak temperature 105°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (32 EU) Intel UHD Graphics (24 EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 750 MHz 750 MHz
Shading Units 256 256
TMUs 16 16
ROPs 8 8
Execution Units 32 24
TGP 45 W 10 W
iGPU FLOPS
Processor N200
0.74 TFLOPS
Processor N100
0.3 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-4800 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-4800
Memory Size 16 GB 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 1 1
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Processor N200 official page Intel Processor N100 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 9 9

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Processor N100 or Processor N200?
