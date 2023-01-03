Intel Processor N200 vs Processor N100
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 0 GHz Intel Processor N200 against the 0 GHz Processor N100. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Intel Processor N200 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Processor N200
- 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 809 vs 728 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Processor N200 +14%
688
602
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Processor N200 +4%
2289
2202
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Processor N200 +11%
803
721
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Processor N200 +2%
2127
2086
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|January 3, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake
|Alder Lake
|Model number
|N200
|N100
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (32 EU)
|UHD Graphics (24 EU)
CPU
|Base Frequency (P)
|0 GHz
|0 GHz
|E-Cores
|4
|4
|E-Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency (E)
|3.7 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Total Cores
|4
|4
|Total Threads
|4
|4
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|34x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (shared)
|2MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1264
|BGA-1264
|TDP
|6 W
|6 W
|Peak temperature
|105°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (32 EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (24 EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|750 MHz
|750 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|256
|TMUs
|16
|16
|ROPs
|8
|8
|Execution Units
|32
|24
|TGP
|45 W
|10 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-4800
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-4800
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|1
|1
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Processor N200 official page
|Intel Processor N100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|9
|9
