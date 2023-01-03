Home > CPU Comparisons > Processor N200 or Core i3 1115G4: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 0 GHz Intel Processor N200 with 4-cores against the 1.7-3.0 GHz Core i3 1115G4 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Intel Processor N200 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1115G4 and N200
Advantages of Intel Processor N200
  • Newer - released 2-years and 4-months later
  • Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1115G4
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 56% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1263 vs 809 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Processor N200 and Core i3 1115G4

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 3, 2023 September 2, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake Tiger Lake
Model number N200 i3-1115G4
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (32 EU) UHD Graphics Xe G4

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores - 2
P-Threads - 4
Base Frequency (P) 0 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) - 4.1 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 4 -
E-Threads 4 -
Base Frequency (E) 3.7 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 4 2
Total Threads 4 4
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 17-30x
Bus Bandwidth - 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (shared) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
Socket BGA-1264 BGA-1449
TDP 6 W 12-28 W (configurable)
Peak temperature 105°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (32 EU) Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 750 MHz 1250 MHz
Shading Units 256 384
TMUs 16 24
ROPs 8 12
Execution Units 32 48
TGP 45 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Processor N200
0.74 TFLOPS
Core i3 1115G4
0.84 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-4800 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733
Memory Size 16 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 1 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Processor N200 official page Intel Core i3 1115G4 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 9 16

