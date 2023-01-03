Intel Processor N200 vs Core i3 N305
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 0 GHz Intel Processor N200 with 4-cores against the 0 GHz Core i3 N305 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Intel Processor N200 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
53
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
20
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
82
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
44
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 N305
- Has 4 more physical cores
- 35% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1096 vs 809 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
688
Core i3 N305 +74%
1200
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2289
Core i3 N305 +56%
3572
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
803
Core i3 N305 +36%
1090
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2127
Core i3 N305 +116%
4601
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|January 3, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake
|Alder Lake
|Model number
|N200
|i3-N305
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (32 EU)
|UHD Graphics (32EU)
CPU
|Base Frequency (P)
|0 GHz
|0 GHz
|E-Cores
|4
|8
|E-Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency (E)
|3.7 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|-
|3.9 GHz
|Total Cores
|4
|8
|Total Threads
|4
|8
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|18x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (shared)
|2MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1264
|BGA-1744
|TDP
|6 W
|9-15 W (configurable)
|Peak temperature
|105°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (32 EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|750 MHz
|1250 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|256
|TMUs
|16
|16
|ROPs
|8
|8
|Execution Units
|32
|32
|TGP
|45 W
|45 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-4800
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-4800
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|1
|1
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Processor N200 official page
|Intel Core i3 N305 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|9
|9
