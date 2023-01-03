Home > Processor U300: performance and specs

Intel Processor U300

  • Cores: 5
  • L3 cache: 8MB (shared)
  • TDP: 12-15 W (max. boost up to 55 W)
  • Transistor size: 10 nm
Processor U300 - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1744 that has 5 cores and 6 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 1200 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4400 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 8 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics (48 EU).
Please note that the tests on the Intel Processor U300 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.

Benchmarks

Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1574
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4127
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1575
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4831
Specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released January 3, 2023
Type Laptop
instruction set x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake
Model number U300
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (48 EU)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 1
P-Threads 2
Base Frequency (P) 1.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.4 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 4
E-Threads 4
Base Frequency (E) 0.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.3 GHz
Total
Total Cores 5
Total Threads 6
Bus Frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 12x
L1 Cache 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm
Socket BGA-1744
TDP 12-15 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP 55 W
Peak temperature 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (48 EU)
GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR5x-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Processor U300 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20

Comments

