Intel Processor U300
- Cores: 5
- L3 cache: 8MB (shared)
- TDP: 12-15 W (max. boost up to 55 W)
- Transistor size: 10 nm
Processor U300 - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1744 that has 5 cores and 6 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 1200 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4400 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 8 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics (48 EU).
Please note that the tests on the Intel Processor U300 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1574
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4127
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1575
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4831
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Model number
|U300
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (48 EU)
CPU
|P-Cores
|1
|P-Threads
|2
|Base Frequency (P)
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.4 GHz
|E-Cores
|4
|E-Threads
|4
|Base Frequency (E)
|0.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.3 GHz
|Total Cores
|5
|Total Threads
|6
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|12x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|TDP
|12-15 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP
|55 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (48 EU)
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR5x-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Processor U300 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20