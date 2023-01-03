Intel Processor U300 vs Core i3 1315U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.2 GHz Intel Processor U300 with 5-cores against the 1.2 GHz Core i3 1315U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Intel Processor U300 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1315U
- Has 2048 KB larger L3 cache size
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1574
Core i3 1315U +7%
1681
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4127
Core i3 1315U +51%
6220
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3204
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
12650
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1575
Core i3 1315U +4%
1635
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4831
Core i3 1315U +29%
6213
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|January 3, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Raptor Lake
|Model number
|U300
|i3-1315U
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (48 EU)
|UHD Graphics (64EU)
CPU
|P-Cores
|1
|2
|P-Threads
|2
|4
|Base Frequency (P)
|1.2 GHz
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.4 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|E-Cores
|4
|4
|E-Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency (E)
|0.9 GHz
|0.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.3 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Total Cores
|5
|6
|Total Threads
|6
|8
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|12x
|12x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|10MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|BGA-1744
|TDP
|12-15 W (configurable)
|15 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|55 W
|55 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (48 EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|1250 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|512
|TMUs
|-
|32
|ROPs
|-
|16
|Execution Units
|-
|64
|TGP
|-
|45 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR5x-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR5x-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Processor U300 official page
|Intel Core i3 1315U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1