We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.2 GHz Intel Processor U300 with 5-cores against the 1.2 GHz Core i3 1215U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Intel Processor U300 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1215U and U300
Advantages of Intel Processor U300
  • Newer - released 11-months later
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1215U
  • Has 2048 KB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Processor U300
4127
Core i3 1215U +42%
5840
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Processor U300
4831
Core i3 1215U +26%
6064
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Processor U300 and Core i3 1215U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 3, 2023 February 23, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Alder Lake
Model number U300 i3-1215U
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (48 EU) UHD Graphics (64EU)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 1 2
P-Threads 2 4
Base Frequency (P) 1.2 GHz 1.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 4 4
E-Threads 4 4
Base Frequency (E) 0.9 GHz 0.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.3 GHz 3.3 GHz
Total
Total Cores 5 6
Total Threads 6 8
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 12x 12x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 10MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
Socket BGA-1744 BGA-1744
TDP 12-15 W (configurable) 12-15 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP 55 W 55 W
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (48 EU) Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
Shading Units - 512
TMUs - 32
ROPs - 16
Execution Units - 64
TGP - 45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Processor U300
n/a
Core i3 1215U
1.43 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR5x-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Processor U300 official page Intel Core i3 1215U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 1215U or Processor U300?
