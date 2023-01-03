Home > CPU Comparisons > Processor U300 or Ryzen 3 7320U: what's better?

Intel Processor U300 vs AMD Ryzen 3 7320U

Intel Processor U300
VS
AMD Ryzen 3 7320U
Intel Processor U300
AMD Ryzen 3 7320U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.2 GHz Intel Processor U300 with 5-cores against the 2.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 7320U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Intel Processor U300 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7320U and U300
Advantages of Intel Processor U300
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
  • Has 4096 KB larger L3 cache size
  • 53% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1572 vs 1028 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 7320U
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Processor U300 +40%
1574
Ryzen 3 7320U
1125
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Processor U300 +52%
1575
Ryzen 3 7320U
1038
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Processor U300 +29%
4831
Ryzen 3 7320U
3757
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Processor U300 and AMD Ryzen 3 7320U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 3, 2023 January 5, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Zen 2 (Mendocino)
Model number U300 -
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (48 EU) Radeon 610M

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 1 4
P-Threads 2 8
Base Frequency (P) 1.2 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.4 GHz 4.1 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 4 -
E-Threads 4 -
Base Frequency (E) 0.9 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.3 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 5 4
Total Threads 6 8
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 12x 24x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm
Socket BGA-1744 FP6
TDP 12-15 W (configurable) 15 W
Max. Boost TDP 55 W -
Peak temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (48 EU) Radeon 610M
GPU Base Clock - 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 1900 MHz
Shading Units - 128
TMUs - 8
ROPs - 4
Execution Units - 2
TGP - 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Processor U300
n/a
Ryzen 3 7320U
0.49 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR5x-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 LPDDR5-5500
Memory Size 64 GB 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Processor U300 official page AMD Ryzen 3 7320U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 4

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 7320U or Intel Processor U300?
