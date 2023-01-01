Home > Laptop comparison > Swift Go (SFG14-71) or Swift 14 - SF14-71T – what's better?

Acer Swift Go (SFG14-71) vs Swift 14 - SF14-71T

53 out of 100
Acer Swift Go (SFG14-71)
VS
55 out of 100
Acer Swift 14 - SF14-71T
Acer Swift Go (SFG14-71)
Acer Swift 14 - SF14-71T
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Acer Swift Go (SFG14-71) and Swift 14 - SF14-71T important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Acer Swift 14 - SF14-71T
  • Around 91% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Swift Go (SFG14-71)
vs
Swift 14 - SF14-71T

Case

Weight 1.25 kg (2.76 lbs) 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs)
Dimensions 312.9 x 217.9 x 14.9 mm
12.32 x 8.58 x 0.59 inches		 310.5 x 213.3 x 14.95 mm
12.22 x 8.4 x 0.59 inches
Area 682 cm2 (105.7 inches2) 662 cm2 (102.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.4% ~85.8%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 4.5 mm
Colors Silver Blue, Green
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 100 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 365 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 10 (2P + 8E) 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20
GPU performance
Swift Go (SFG14-71)
1.41 TFLOPS
Swift 14 - SF14-71T
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos - No
Microphones 1 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 2560 x 1440 2560 x 1440
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. MacBook Air (M2, 2022) vs Swift Go (SFG14-71)
2. MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) vs Swift Go (SFG14-71)
3. Galaxy Book 3 Ultra vs Swift Go (SFG14-71)
4. Galaxy Book 3 360 (13.3") vs Swift Go (SFG14-71)
5. Gram 14 (2023) vs Swift Go (SFG14-71)
6. MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) vs Swift 14 - SF14-71T
7. Gram 14 2-in-1 (2022) vs Swift 14 - SF14-71T
8. Swift X (SFX14-51G) vs Swift 14 - SF14-71T
9. Gram 14 (2023) vs Swift 14 - SF14-71T
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Swift 14 - SF14-71T and Go (SFG14-71) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский