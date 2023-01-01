Acer Swift 14 - SF14-71T Launched: January 2023

January 2023 Screen-to-body ratio: ~85.8%

~85.8% Dimensions: 310.5 x 213.3 x 14.95 mm (12.22 x 8.4 x 0.59 inches)

Display: - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 CPU: - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H RAM: - 16GB 32GB Storage: - 512GB 1024GB

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Swift 14 - SF14-71T. Performance 73 Gaming 40 Display 41 Battery Life 56 Connectivity 79 Case 95 NanoReview Score 55

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Acer Swift 14 - SF14-71T

Case Weight 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs) Dimensions 310.5 x 213.3 x 14.95 mm

12.22 x 8.4 x 0.59 inches Area 662 cm2 (102.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~85.8% Side bezels 4.5 mm Colors Blue, Green Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Liquid metal No Number of fans 2

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Size 14 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen Yes Coating Glossy Display tests sRGB color space 100%

Battery Capacity 0 Wh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 100 W Weigh of AC adapter 365 grams

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H Base frequency 2.6 GHz Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz Cores 12 (4P + 8E) Threads 16 L3 Cache 18 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1684 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 11637 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1726 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 13737 Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W Type Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 Memory speed 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 GPU performance 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 Upgradable No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 Power 2x2W Dolby Atmos No Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 2560 x 1440 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader No Proprietary charging port No