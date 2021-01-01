Home > Laptop comparison > MacBook Pro 16 (2021) or MacBook Pro 16 (2019) – what's better?

Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) vs Pro 16 (2019)

85 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
VS
69 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
From $2499
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
From $2399
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
GPU Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) and Pro 16 (2019) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 86% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 35-47% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 500 nits
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 3

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
vs
MacBook Pro 16 (2019)

Case

Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs)
Dimensions 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm
14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches		 357.9 x 245.9 x 16 mm
14.09 x 9.68 x 0.63 inches
Area 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2) 880 cm2 (136.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~86.2% ~84.3%
Side bezels 3.4 mm 6.6 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 5616 RPM
Noise level - 46.1 dB

Display

Size 16.2 inches 16 inches
Type Mini LED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 254 ppi 226 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 3456 x 2234 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1331:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 88.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.4%
Response time - 43 ms
Max. brightness
MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +100%
1000 nits
MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right
Charge power 140 W 96 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 359 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.0 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 10 6
Threads 10 12
L3 Cache - 12 MB
Integrated GPU Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 5 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 30 W 50 W
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 5 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 450 MHz 1000 MHz
GPU boost clock 1278 MHz 1250 MHz
FLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS 3.2 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 0 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 2048 1280
DirectX support - 12
GPU performance
MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +63%
5.2 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
3.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 4x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock - 2666 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR4
Upgradable No No
Total slots - 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus Custom Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable No No
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 4.2 4.2
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 82.3 dB
Microphones - 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No No
USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 4x USB 3.1
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 15.5 x 9.9 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision No No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

