Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) vs Pro 14 (2023)

54 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
VS
72 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
CPU
GPU
Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) and Pro 14 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
  • Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 100 against 70 watt-hours
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 3
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 440 grams less (around 0.97 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 62-84% higher FPS
  • Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (107.1 vs 136.4 square inches)

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
vs
MacBook Pro 14 (2023)

Case

Weight 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Dimensions 357.9 x 245.9 x 16.2 mm
14.09 x 9.68 x 0.64 inches		 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm
12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches
Area 880 cm2 (136.4 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.3% ~84.6%
Side bezels 6.6 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 135° 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal - No
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) 5616 RPM -
Noise level (max. load) 46.1 dB 47.5 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 14.2 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 226 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 3072 x 1920 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1331:1 1000000:1
sRGB color space 100% -
Adobe RGB profile 88.8% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 99.4% -
Response time 43 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right
Charge power 96 W 67 / 96 W
Cable length 2 meters 2 meters
Weight of AC adapter 359 grams 274 / 272 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz -
Cores 6 12 (8P + 4E)
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
Fabrication process 14 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 50 W 35 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 1000 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1250 MHz 1398 MHz
FLOPS 3.2 TFLOPS 6.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1280 2432
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 152
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 76
GPU performance
MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
3.2 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 14 (2023) +112%
6.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 2666 MHz 6400 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 -

Storage

Storage size
Bus Custom Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable No No
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 4.2 4.2
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 82.3 dB -
Microphones 3 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6E
Bluetooth v5 v5.3
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A No No
USB Type-C 4x USB 3.1 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 15.5 x 9.9 cm 13.2 x 8.1 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision No No
Further details
Notes on MacBook Pro 14 (2023):
    - The base model features a 10-core CPU and a 16-core GPU, as opposed to the 12-core CPU and 19-core GPU we tested, making it about 15% slower in multi-core tests.
    - The base model with a 512 GB SSD uses a single-channel SSD. Versions with 1 TB or larger have faster dual-channel SSD modules.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

