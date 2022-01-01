Home > Laptop comparison > MacBook Pro 16 (2019) or MacBook Air (M2, 2022) – what's better?

Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) vs Air (M2, 2022)

57 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
VS
60 out of 100
Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Apple M2
GPU Apple M2 GPU (8-core)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) and Air (M2, 2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
  • Features a much bigger (~90%) battery – 100 against 52.6 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 800 grams less (around 1.76 lbs)
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Around 13% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (101.4 vs 136.4 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
vs
MacBook Air (M2, 2022)

Case

Weight 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs) 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs)
Dimensions 357.9 x 245.9 x 16.2 mm
14.09 x 9.68 x 0.64 inches		 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm
11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches
Area 880 cm2 (136.4 inches2) 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.3% ~82%
Side bezels 6.6 mm 5.6 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle 135° 130°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 -
Max. fan speed (RPM) 5616 RPM -
Noise level 46.1 dB -

Display

Size 16 inches 13.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 226 ppi 225 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 3072 x 1920 pixels 2560 x 1664 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1331:1 1384:1
sRGB color space 100% 99.9%
Adobe RGB profile 88.8% 87.6%
DCI-P3 color gamut 99.4% 98.4%
Response time 43 ms 29 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 96 W 30 / 35 / 67 W
Cable length 2 meters 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 359 gramm 174 / 189 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 3.5 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Apple M2 GPU
Fabrication process 14 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 50 W 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 1000 MHz 500 MHz
GPU boost clock 1250 MHz 1456 MHz
FLOPS 3.2 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1280 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB -
Clock 2666 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 -

Storage

Storage size
Bus Custom Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable No No
NVMe Yes -

Sound

Speakers 4.2 2.2
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 82.3 dB 82.7 dB
Microphones 3 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A No No
USB Type-C 4x USB 3.1 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm -
Touchpad
Size 15.5 x 9.9 cm -
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision No No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

