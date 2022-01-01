You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i7 9750H Intel Core i9 9880H Intel Core i9 9980HK Apple M2 GPU - AMD Radeon Pro 5300M 4GB AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 4GB AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 8GB AMD Radeon Pro 5600M 8GB Apple M2 GPU (8-core) RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2

Features a much bigger (~90%) battery – 100 against 52.6 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 800 grams less (around 1.76 lbs)

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Around 13% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Better webcam recording quality

Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (101.4 vs 136.4 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs) 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) Dimensions 357.9 x 245.9 x 16.2 mm

14.09 x 9.68 x 0.64 inches 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm

11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches Area 880 cm2 (136.4 inches2) 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.3% ~82% Side bezels 6.6 mm 5.6 mm Colors Silver, Gray Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue Transformer No No Opening angle 135° 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 - Max. fan speed (RPM) 5616 RPM - Noise level 46.1 dB -

Display 3072 x 1920 2560 x 1664 Size 16 inches 13.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 226 ppi 225 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 3072 x 1920 pixels 2560 x 1664 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1331:1 1384:1 sRGB color space 100% 99.9% Adobe RGB profile 88.8% 87.6% DCI-P3 color gamut 99.4% 98.4% Response time 43 ms 29 ms Max. brightness MacBook Pro 16 (2019) 500 nits MacBook Air (M2, 2022) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 100 Wh 52.6 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 96 W 30 / 35 / 67 W Cable length 2 meters 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter 359 gramm 174 / 189 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name AMD Radeon Pro 5300M 4GB AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 4GB AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 8GB AMD Radeon Pro 5600M 8GB Apple M2 GPU (8-core) TGP 50 W 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1000 MHz 500 MHz GPU boost clock 1250 MHz 1456 MHz FLOPS 3.2 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1280 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance MacBook Pro 16 (2019) +7% 3.2 TFLOPS MacBook Air (M2, 2022) 3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 2x8 GB - Clock 2666 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No Total slots 2 -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus Custom Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable No No NVMe Yes -

Sound Speakers 4.2 2.2 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 82.3 dB 82.7 dB Microphones 3 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v5 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No No USB Type-C 4x USB 3.1 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm - Touchpad Size 15.5 x 9.9 cm - Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision No No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.