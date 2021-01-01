Home > Laptop comparison > MacBook Pro 16 (2019): full specs and tests

Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)

Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
  • Launched: November 2019
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~84.3%
  • Dimensions: 357.9 x 245.9 x 16 mm (14.09" x 9.68" x 0.63")
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
CPU:
GPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the MacBook Pro 16 (2019).
Performance
79
Gaming
70
Display
65
Battery Life
83
Connectivity
77
Case
82
NanoReview Score
76

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)

Case

Weight 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs)
Width 357.9 mm (14.09 inches)
Height 245.9 mm (9.68 inches)
Thickness 16 mm (0.63 inches)
Area 880 cm2 (136.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.3%
Side bezels 6.6 mm
Colors Silver, Gray
Transformer No
Opening angle 135°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) 5616 RPM
Noise level 46.1 dB

Display

Size 16 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 226 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 3072 x 1920 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1331:1
sRGB color space 100%
Adobe RGB profile 88.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut 99.4%
Response time 43 ms
Max. brightness
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left, Right

Sound

Speakers 4.2
Dolby Atmos Yes
Loudness 82.3 dB
Microphones 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5
Bluetooth v5
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 4x USB 3.1
USB-A No
HDMI No
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 15.5 x 9.9 cm
Surface Glass
Windows Precision No

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz
Cores 6
Threads 12
L3 Cache 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1059
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5369
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
451
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2663

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm
GPU base clock 1000 MHz
GPU boost clock 1250 MHz
FLOPS 3.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit
Memory clock 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 1280
DirectX support 12
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 2666 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable No
Total slots 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable No
NVMe Yes

Comparison with competitors

1. Dell XPS 17 9700 or Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
2. Dell XPS 15 9500 or Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
3. Razer Blade Pro 17 (2021) or Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
4. Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) or Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
5. Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021) or Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)

Comments

EnglishРусский