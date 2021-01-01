Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) Launched: November 2019

November 2019 Screen-to-body ratio: ~84.3%

~84.3% Dimensions: 357.9 x 245.9 x 16 mm (14.09" x 9.68" x 0.63")

CPU: - Intel Core i7 9750H Intel Core i9 9880H Intel Core i9 9980HK GPU: - AMD Radeon Pro 5300M 4GB AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 4GB AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 8GB AMD Radeon Pro 5600M 8GB RAM: - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage: - 512GB (SSD) 1024GB (SSD) 2048GB (SSD) 4096GB (SSD) 8192GB (SSD)

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the MacBook Pro 16 (2019). Performance 79 Gaming 70 Display 65 Battery Life 83 Connectivity 77 Case 82 NanoReview Score 76

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)

Case Weight 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs) Width 357.9 mm (14.09 inches) Height 245.9 mm (9.68 inches) Thickness 16 mm (0.63 inches) Area 880 cm2 (136.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.3% Side bezels 6.6 mm Colors Silver, Gray Transformer No Opening angle 135° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 2 Max. fan speed (RPM) 5616 RPM Noise level 46.1 dB

Display 3072 x 1920 Size 16 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 226 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 3072 x 1920 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1331:1 sRGB color space 100% Adobe RGB profile 88.8% DCI-P3 color gamut 99.4% Response time 43 ms Max. brightness 500 nits

Battery Capacity 100 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left, Right

Sound Speakers 4.2 Dolby Atmos Yes Loudness 82.3 dB Microphones 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v5 Bluetooth v5 Fingerprint Yes Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB Type-C 4x USB 3.1 USB-A No HDMI No DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader No Proprietary charging port No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Numpad No Backlight Yes Key travel 1 mm Touchpad Size 15.5 x 9.9 cm Surface Glass Windows Precision No

CPU CPU name Intel Core i7 9750H Intel Core i9 9880H Intel Core i9 9980HK Base frequency 2.6 GHz Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz Cores 6 Threads 12 L3 Cache 12 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Fabrication process 14 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1059 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 5369 Cinebench R20 (Single-Core) 451 Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core) 2663

Graphics Card GPU name AMD Radeon Pro 5300M 4GB AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 4GB AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 8GB AMD Radeon Pro 5600M 8GB Type Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm GPU base clock 1000 MHz GPU boost clock 1250 MHz FLOPS 3.2 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB Memoty type GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit Memory clock 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz) Shading units 1280 DirectX support 12 Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB Clock 2666 MHz Type DDR4 Upgradable No Total slots 2