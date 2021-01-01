Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
- Launched: November 2019
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~84.3%
- Dimensions: 357.9 x 245.9 x 16 mm (14.09" x 9.68" x 0.63")
Review
Performance
79
Gaming
70
Display
65
Battery Life
83
Connectivity
77
Case
82
NanoReview Score
76
Tests and Specifications
Case
|Weight
|2.04 kg (4.5 lbs)
|Width
|357.9 mm (14.09 inches)
|Height
|245.9 mm (9.68 inches)
|Thickness
|16 mm (0.63 inches)
|Area
|880 cm2 (136.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~84.3%
|Side bezels
|6.6 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|Opening angle
|135°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|5616 RPM
|Noise level
|46.1 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|226 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|3072 x 1920 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1331:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|88.8%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|99.4%
|Response time
|43 ms
Max. brightness
500 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
Sound
|Speakers
|4.2
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Loudness
|82.3 dB
|Microphones
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|4x USB 3.1
|USB-A
|No
|HDMI
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Key travel
|1 mm
|Size
|15.5 x 9.9 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|No
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|Threads
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1059
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5369
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
451
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2663
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|1000 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1250 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.2 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|Memory clock
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|Shading units
|1280
|DirectX support
|12
|Max. resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|2666 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Total slots
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|NVMe
|Yes