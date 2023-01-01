Home > Laptop comparison > MacBook Pro 16 (2023) or MacBook Pro 14 (2023) – what's better?

Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023) vs Pro 14 (2023)

77 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023)
VS
77 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023)
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023) and Pro 14 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023)
  • Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 100 against 70 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 550 grams less (around 1.21 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (107.1 vs 136.7 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
MacBook Pro 16 (2023)
vs
MacBook Pro 14 (2023)

Case

Weight 2.15 kg (4.74 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Dimensions 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm
14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches		 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm
12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches
Area 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~86.2% ~84.6%
Side bezels 3.4 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 135° 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 16.2 inches 14.2 inches
Type Mini LED Mini LED
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 254 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 3456 x 2234 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 1000000:1
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:25 hr 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right
Charge power 140 W 67 / 96 W
Cable length 2 meters 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 353 grams 274 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.5 GHz 3.5 GHz
Cores 12 (8P + 4E) 12 (8P + 4E)
Threads 12 12
Integrated GPU Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core) Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
Fabrication process 5 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 35 W 35 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 5 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 450 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1344 MHz 1344 MHz
FLOPS 6.8 TFLOPS 6.8 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory bus 256 bit 256 bit
Memory speed 6.4 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2432 2432
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 152 152
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 76 76
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 4x4 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 6400 MHz 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus Custom Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable No No
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 4.2 4.2
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 3 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A No No
USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 15.5 x 9.9 cm 13.2 x 8.1 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision No No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023) and Pro 16 (2023) or ask any questions
