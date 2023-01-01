Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023) vs Strix G16
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 850 grams less (around 1.87 lbs)
- Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 76 against 64 watt-hours
- Better webcam recording quality
- Much smaller footprint: 24% more compact case (109.7 vs 144.9 square inches)
- Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G16
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
|2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
|Dimensions
|312 x 227 x 19.5-20.5 mm
12.28 x 8.94 x 0.77-0.81 inches
|354 x 264 x 22.6 mm
13.94 x 10.39 x 0.89 inches
|Area
|708 cm2 (109.8 inches2)
|935 cm2 (144.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.2%
|~79.4%
|Side bezels
|5.3 mm
|4.7 mm
|Colors
|White, Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|3
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|162 ppi
|142 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|100%
|Response time
|3 ms
|7 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|200 / 240 W
|240 / 280 / 330 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.2 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.75 GHz
|5 GHz
|Cores
|8
|16 (8P + 8E)
|Threads
|16
|24
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|30 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon 680M
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
ROG Strix G16 +13%
1902
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10999
ROG Strix G16 +41%
15460
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
15006
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|95 W
|95 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1530 MHz
|1530 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1740 MHz
|1740 MHz
|FLOPS
|7.12 TFLOPS
|7.12 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Microphones
|3
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.9 mm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
