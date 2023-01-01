You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (IPS) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) CPU - AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS - AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS GPU - Radeon RX 6700S 8GB Radeon RX 6800S 8GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1 Can run popular games at about 33-45% higher FPS Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023) Better webcam recording quality

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) Dimensions 312 x 227 x 18.5-19.5 mm

12.28 x 8.94 x 0.73-0.77 inches 312 x 227 x 19.5-20.5 mm

12.28 x 8.94 x 0.77-0.81 inches Area 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2) 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.2% ~80.2% Side bezels 5.3 mm 5.3 mm Colors White, Black White, Black Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes Yes Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 45 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (IPS) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz PPI 162 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1041:1 - sRGB color space 99.8% 100% Adobe RGB profile 86.3% - DCI-P3 color gamut 98.5% - Response time 3 ms 3 ms Max. brightness ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) 400 nits ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 76 Wh 76 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 100 / 240 W 200 / 240 W Weigh of AC adapter 730 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX 6700S 8GB Radeon RX 6800S 8GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB TGP 100 W 95 W Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1700 MHz 1530 MHz GPU boost clock 2000 MHz 1740 MHz FLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~14 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1792 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 112 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 64 40 GPU performance ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) +60% 11.4 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023) 7.12 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC285 - Speakers 4.0 2.2 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 80 dB - Microphones 3 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 13.0 x 7.6 cm - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.