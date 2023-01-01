Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023): full specs and tests

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023)

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023)
  • Launched: January 2023
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~80.2%
  • Dimensions: 312 x 227 x 19.5-20.5 mm (12.28 x 8.94 x 0.77-0.81 inches)
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023).
Performance
71
Gaming
63
Display
58
Battery Life
62
Connectivity
69
Case
80
NanoReview Score
65
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023)

Case

Weight 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
Dimensions 312 x 227 x 19.5-20.5 mm
12.28 x 8.94 x 0.77-0.81 inches
Area 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.2%
Side bezels 5.3 mm
Colors White, Black
Transformer No
Opening angle 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber Yes
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 14 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz
PPI 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100%
Response time 3 ms
Max. brightness
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 200 / 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.75 GHz
Cores 8
Threads 16
L3 Cache 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1689
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10945
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1601
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
15083
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
GPU base clock 1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1740 MHz
FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40
GPU performance
7.12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz
Type DDR5
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2
Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

Comments

