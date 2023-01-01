Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023) Launched: January 2023

January 2023 Screen-to-body ratio: ~80.2%

~80.2% Dimensions: 312 x 227 x 19.5-20.5 mm (12.28 x 8.94 x 0.77-0.81 inches)

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023). Performance 71 Gaming 63 Display 58 Battery Life 62 Connectivity 69 Case 80 NanoReview Score 65

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023)

Case Weight 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) Dimensions 312 x 227 x 19.5-20.5 mm

12.28 x 8.94 x 0.77-0.81 inches Area 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.2% Side bezels 5.3 mm Colors White, Black Transformer No Opening angle 180° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber Yes Number of fans 2

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (IPS) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) Size 14 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz PPI 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests sRGB color space 100% Response time 3 ms Max. brightness 400 nits

Battery Capacity 76 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 200 / 240 W

CPU CPU name AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS Base frequency 3.2 GHz Turbo frequency 4.75 GHz Cores 8 Threads 16 L3 Cache 16 MB Integrated GPU Radeon 680M Fabrication process 6 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1689 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 10945 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1601 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 15083 Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB TGP 95 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Type Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm GPU base clock 1530 MHz GPU boost clock 1740 MHz FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 GPU performance 7.12 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz Type DDR5 Upgradable No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 Dolby Atmos Yes Microphones 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint No Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port Yes