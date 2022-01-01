Home > Laptop comparison > Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500) or TUF Gaming F15 (2022) – what's better?

Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500) vs TUF Gaming F15 (2022)

53 out of 100
Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500)
VS
64 out of 100
Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2022)
Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500)
Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 63 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500) and TUF Gaming F15 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 550 grams less (around 1.21 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 63 against 56 watt-hours
  • Provides 71% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 350 nits
Advantages of the Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 111-151% higher FPS
  • Around 2.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500)
vs
TUF Gaming F15 (2022)

Case

Weight 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs)
Dimensions 359.8 x 235.3 x 19.9 mm
14.17 x 9.26 x 0.78 inches		 354 x 251 x 22.4-24.9 mm
13.94 x 9.88 x 0.88-0.98 inches
Area 847 cm2 (131.2 inches2) 889 cm2 (137.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~75.5%
Side bezels 7.2 mm 4.3 mm
Colors Silver, Blue Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 135° 145°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 48.3 dB 57.2 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 427720:1 -
sRGB color space 99.9% 62.5%
Adobe RGB profile 95.8% 47.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut 99.9% -
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 65 / 120 W 200 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 220 / 446 gramm 656 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6-3.1 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 12
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 50 W 95 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 990 MHz 1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1155 MHz 1740 MHz
FLOPS 2.365 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~10 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40
GPU performance
Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500)
2.365 TFLOPS
TUF Gaming F15 (2022) +201%
7.12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB -
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 79.3 dB 76.7 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size - 13.0 x 7.8 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
