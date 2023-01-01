You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2880 x 1620 2880 x 1800 Battery - 70 Wh 75 Wh 75 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus Vivobook S 14 OLED (K5404) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 75 against 70 watt-hours

Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 300 nits

66% sharper screen – 234 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (113 vs 127.7 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs) Dimensions 359.3 x 229.4 x 17.9 mm

14.15 x 9.03 x 0.7 inches 322.8 x 225.9 x 17.9 mm

12.71 x 8.89 x 0.7 inches Area 824 cm2 (127.8 inches2) 729 cm2 (113 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.4% ~83.6% Side bezels 7 mm 5.3 mm Colors White, Black, Silver, Blue White, Black, Silver, Blue Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 1

Display 1920 x 1080 2880 x 1620 2880 x 1800 Size 15.6 inches 14.5 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 141 ppi 234 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating - Glossy Display tests Contrast - 1000000:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Response time - 1 ms Max. brightness Vivobook S 15 OLED (K5504) 300 nits Vivobook S 14 OLED (K5404) +100% 600 nits

Battery Capacity 70 Wh 75 Wh 75 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Right Charge power 90 W 90 W Weigh of AC adapter 390 grams 390 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory speed 4.8 Gbps 4.8 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance Vivobook S 15 OLED (K5504) 1.41 TFLOPS Vivobook S 14 OLED (K5404) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.35 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

