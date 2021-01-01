Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500)
- Launched: November 2021
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~79.3%
- Dimensions: 359.8 x 235.3 x 18.9-19.9 mm (14.17 x 9.26 x 0.74-0.78 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Review
Performance
82
Gaming
63
Display
44
Battery Life
57
Connectivity
30
Case
83
NanoReview Score
58
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500)
Case
|Weight
|1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
|Dimensions
|359.8 x 235.3 x 18.9-19.9 mm
14.17 x 9.26 x 0.74-0.78 inches
|Area
|847 cm2 (131.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.3%
|Side bezels
|7.2 mm
|Colors
|Blue
|Transformer
|No
|Opening angle
|135°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|Noise level
|48.3 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|Type
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1000000:1
|sRGB color space
|99.9%
|Adobe RGB profile
|95.8%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|99.9%
|Response time
|3 ms
Max. brightness
400 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Charging port position
|Right
|Charge power
|120 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|450 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|6
|Threads
|12
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1348
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6108
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1367
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9926
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|35-50 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1185 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1417 MHz
|FLOPS
|5.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|Shading units
|2048
|DirectX support
|12
GPU performance
5.8 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Loudness
|79.3 dB
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v4.2
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.35 mm
|Size
|13.0 x 7.5 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes