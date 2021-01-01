Home > Laptop comparison > Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500): full specs and tests

Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500)

  • Launched: November 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~79.3%
  • Dimensions: 359.8 x 235.3 x 18.9-19.9 mm (14.17 x 9.26 x 0.74-0.78 inches)
Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500).
Performance
82
Gaming
63
Display
44
Battery Life
57
Connectivity
30
Case
83
NanoReview Score
58

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500)

Case

Weight 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
Dimensions 359.8 x 235.3 x 18.9-19.9 mm
14.17 x 9.26 x 0.74-0.78 inches
Area 847 cm2 (131.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3%
Side bezels 7.2 mm
Colors Blue
Transformer No
Opening angle 135°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2
Noise level 48.3 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No
Coating Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1
sRGB color space 99.9%
Adobe RGB profile 95.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut 99.9%
Response time 3 ms
Max. brightness
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery No
Charging port position Right
Charge power 120 W
Weigh of AC adapter 450 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz
Cores 6
Threads 12
L3 Cache 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1348
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6108
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1367
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9926

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 35-50 W
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
GPU base clock 1185 MHz
GPU boost clock 1417 MHz
FLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps
Shading units 2048
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
5.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos No
Loudness 79.3 dB
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5
Bluetooth v4.2
Fingerprint Optional
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.35 mm
Touchpad
Size 13.0 x 7.5 cm
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

Comments

