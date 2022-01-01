Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500) vs Pro 14 OLED (M3401)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Key Differences
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500)
- Can run popular games at about 19-26% higher FPS
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED (M3401)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
- Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- 72% sharper screen – 243 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 50% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 400 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (112.4 vs 131.3 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|Dimensions
|359.8 x 235.3 x 18.9-19.9 mm
14.17 x 9.26 x 0.74-0.78 inches
|317.4 x 228.5 x 18.9-19.2 mm
12.5 x 9 x 0.74-0.76 inches
|Area
|847 cm2 (131.2 inches2)
|725 cm2 (112.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.3%
|~78.4%
|Side bezels
|7.2 mm
|7.9 mm
|Colors
|Blue
|Silver, Blue
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|135°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|48.3 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|243 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|1000000:1
|1000000:1
|sRGB color space
|99.9%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|95.8%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|99.9%
|100%
|Response time
|3 ms
|1 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|No
|Charging port position
|Right
|Right
|Charge power
|120 W
|90 / 120 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|450 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1339
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5785
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1376
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
10127
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|35-50 W
|35 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1185 MHz
|712 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1417 MHz
|1057 MHz
|FLOPS
|5.8 TFLOPS
|4.32 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units
|2048
|2048
|DirectX support
|12
|12
GPU performance
5.8 TFLOPS
4.32 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|79.3 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v4.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.35 mm
|1.35 mm
|Size
|13.0 x 7.5 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
