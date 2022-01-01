You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX RAM 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500) Can run popular games at about 19-26% higher FPS Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED (M3401) Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz

Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

72% sharper screen – 243 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 50% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 400 nits

Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (112.4 vs 131.3 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 359.8 x 235.3 x 18.9-19.9 mm

14.17 x 9.26 x 0.74-0.78 inches 317.4 x 228.5 x 18.9-19.2 mm

12.5 x 9 x 0.74-0.76 inches Area 847 cm2 (131.2 inches2) 725 cm2 (112.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~78.4% Side bezels 7.2 mm 7.9 mm Colors Blue Silver, Blue Transformer No No Opening angle 135° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 48.3 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 2880 x 1800 Size 15.6 inches 14 inches Type OLED OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz PPI 141 ppi 243 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1000000:1 sRGB color space 99.9% 100% Adobe RGB profile 95.8% - DCI-P3 color gamut 99.9% 100% Response time 3 ms 1 ms Max. brightness Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500) 400 nits Vivobook Pro 14 OLED (M3401) +50% 600 nits

Battery Capacity 63 Wh 63 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No No Charging port position Right Right Charge power 120 W 90 / 120 W Weigh of AC adapter 450 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB TGP 35-50 W 35 W Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1185 MHz 712 MHz GPU boost clock 1417 MHz 1057 MHz FLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS 4.32 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units 2048 2048 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500) +34% 5.8 TFLOPS Vivobook Pro 14 OLED (M3401) 4.32 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 79.3 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v5 v6 Bluetooth v4.2 v5 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.35 mm 1.35 mm Touchpad Size 13.0 x 7.5 cm - Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

