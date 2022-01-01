Home > Laptop comparison > ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 or ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022) – what's better?

ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 vs Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)

66 out of 100
ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
VS
70 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)
ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3840 x 2160
CPU
GPU GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 and Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
  • Can run popular games at about 36-50% higher FPS
  • 99% sharper screen – 282 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 440 grams less (around 0.97 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 61% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
vs
ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)

Case

Weight 2.34 kg (5.16 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Dimensions 359.8 x 249.2 x 24.5 mm
14.17 x 9.81 x 0.96 inches		 355 x 243 x 19.9 mm
13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches
Area 897 cm2 (139 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.8% ~86%
Side bezels 7.2 mm 5.2 mm
Colors Gray Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 54.2 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 282 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Adobe RGB profile 99.6% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 99.9% -
Response time 2 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 240 W 100 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 712 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 8 14
Threads 16 20
L3 Cache 16 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 90-110 W 100 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 930 MHz 1463 MHz
GPU boost clock 1410 MHz 1695 MHz
FLOPS 14.4 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 5120 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 160 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 48
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB -
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power - 4x2W
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Loudness 77.9 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. XPS 15 9500 vs ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
2. ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022) vs ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
3. Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD) vs ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)
4. ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) vs ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)
5. Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel) vs ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)
6. ROG Strix G17 G713 (2022) vs ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)
7. ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022) vs ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022) and ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский