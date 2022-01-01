Home > Laptop comparison > ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 or Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402) – what's better?

ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 vs Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402)

61 out of 100
ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
VS
72 out of 100
ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402)
ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2880 x 1800
CPU
GPU GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 and Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
  • Can run popular games at about 32-44% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~21%) battery – 92 against 76 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 590 grams less (around 1.3 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 16% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 66% sharper screen – 234 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (112.7 vs 139 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
vs
Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402)

Case

Weight 2.34 kg (5.16 lbs) 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs)
Dimensions 359.8 x 249.2 x 21.5 mm
14.17 x 9.81 x 0.85 inches		 323.5 x 224.7 x 17.9-19.6 mm
12.74 x 8.85 x 0.7-0.77 inches
Area 897 cm2 (139 inches2) 727 cm2 (112.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.8% ~83.9%
Side bezels 7.2 mm 5.6 mm
Colors Gray, Blue Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 54.2 dB 41.7 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14.5 inches
Type OLED OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 234 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 1315:1
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time 1 ms 21 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:47 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 240 W 150 / 180 W
Weigh of AC adapter 712 gramm 420 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 8 12
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 90 W -
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1163 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1530 MHz -
FLOPS 11.8 TFLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Loudness 77.9 dB 76.6 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size - 7.8 x 5.3 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
