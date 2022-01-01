ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 vs Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
- Can run popular games at about 32-44% higher FPS
- Features a bigger (~21%) battery – 92 against 76 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 590 grams less (around 1.3 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Around 16% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Better webcam recording quality
- 66% sharper screen – 234 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (112.7 vs 139 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|2.34 kg (5.16 lbs)
|1.75 kg (3.86 lbs)
|Dimensions
|359.8 x 249.2 x 21.5 mm
14.17 x 9.81 x 0.85 inches
|323.5 x 224.7 x 17.9-19.6 mm
12.74 x 8.85 x 0.7-0.77 inches
|Area
|897 cm2 (139 inches2)
|727 cm2 (112.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~74.8%
|~83.9%
|Side bezels
|7.2 mm
|5.6 mm
|Colors
|Gray, Blue
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|54.2 dB
|41.7 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|14.5 inches
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|234 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1000000:1
|1315:1
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|100%
|Response time
|1 ms
|21 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|1:47 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|240 W
|150 / 180 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|712 gramm
|420 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|8
|12
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1604
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10038
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1677
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
11907
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|90 W
|-
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1163 MHz
|-
|GPU boost clock
|1530 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|11.8 TFLOPS
|7.46 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3840
|2560
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|120
|80
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|48
GPU performance
11.8 TFLOPS
7.46 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
|Loudness
|77.9 dB
|76.6 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.4 mm
|1.4 mm
|Size
|-
|7.8 x 5.3 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
