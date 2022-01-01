You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 2880 x 1800 CPU - Intel Core i7 10870H Intel Core i9 10980HK Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11900H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 Can run popular games at about 32-44% higher FPS

Features a bigger (~21%) battery – 92 against 76 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) Advantages of the ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 590 grams less (around 1.3 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 16% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Better webcam recording quality

66% sharper screen – 234 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (112.7 vs 139 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.34 kg (5.16 lbs) 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs) Dimensions 359.8 x 249.2 x 21.5 mm

14.17 x 9.81 x 0.85 inches 323.5 x 224.7 x 17.9-19.6 mm

12.74 x 8.85 x 0.7-0.77 inches Area 897 cm2 (139 inches2) 727 cm2 (112.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~74.8% ~83.9% Side bezels 7.2 mm 5.6 mm Colors Gray, Blue Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 54.2 dB 41.7 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 2880 x 1800 Size 15.6 inches 14.5 inches Type OLED OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 141 ppi 234 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1315:1 DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time 1 ms 21 ms Max. brightness ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 550 nits Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402) 550 nits

Battery Capacity 92 Wh 76 Wh Full charging time - 1:47 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 240 W 150 / 180 W Weigh of AC adapter 712 gramm 420 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP 90 W - Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1163 MHz - GPU boost clock 1530 MHz - FLOPS 11.8 TFLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48 GPU performance ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 +58% 11.8 TFLOPS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402) 7.46 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos - Yes Loudness 77.9 dB 76.6 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Size - 7.8 x 5.3 cm Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.