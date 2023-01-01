Home > Laptop comparison > Alienware m16 or Predator Helios Neo 16 (PHN16-71) – what's better?

Dell Alienware m16 vs Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 (PHN16-71)

66 out of 100
Dell Alienware m16
VS
66 out of 100
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 (PHN16-71)
Dell Alienware m16
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 (PHN16-71)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Alienware m16 and Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 (PHN16-71) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery Life:
Portability:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m16
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 480 versus 165 Hz
  • Around 20% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Advantages of the Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 (PHN16-71)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a a little bigger (~5%) battery – 90 against 86 watt-hours
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Alienware m16
vs
Predator Helios Neo 16 (PHN16-71)

Case

Weight 3 kg (6.62 lbs) 2.8 kg (6.17 lbs)
Dimensions 368.9 x 289.9 x 23-25.4 mm
14.52 x 11.41 x 0.91-1 inches		 360.1 x 279.9 x 26.55-28.25 mm
14.18 x 11.02 x 1.05-1.11 inches
Area 1069 cm2 (165.7 inches2) 1008 cm2 (156.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~69.4% ~73.6%
Side bezels 12.1 mm 7.8 mm
Colors Gray Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Liquid metal Yes Yes
Number of fans 4 2

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 480 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 -
sRGB color space - 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 300 / 330 W 330 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.9 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 14 (6P + 8E)
Threads 20 20
L3 Cache 24 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (16EU) Intel UHD Graphics (16EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 115 W 140 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm
FLOPS 8.6 TFLOPS 9.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 96 bit 96 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 4 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.8 mm 1.8 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.2 x 6.5 cm -
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on Alienware m16:
    - Optional CherryMX low-profile mechanical switches.
    - Supports a maximum of 9 TB of storage (2x4 TB + 2x512 TB).
    - The face scanner is available only in two configs: QHD with 240Hz and FHD with 480Hz.
    - Due to XMP profiles, RAM can operate at up to 5800 MHz.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Acer Predator Helios 16 (PH16-71) 2023 vs Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 (PHN16-71)
2. MSI Stealth 15 vs Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 (PHN16-71)
3. MSI Pulse 15 (2023) vs Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 (PHN16-71)
4. Lenovo LOQ 16IRH8 vs Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 (PHN16-71)
5. Acer Nitro 16 (AN16-51) 2023 vs Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 (PHN16-71)
6. Dell Alienware m15 R7 vs Dell Alienware m16
7. Dell Alienware m18 vs Dell Alienware m16
8. Razer Blade 16 vs Dell Alienware m16
9. Dell Alienware x17 R2 vs Dell Alienware m16
10. Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) vs Dell Alienware m16
Compare other laptops (620+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 (PHN16-71) and Dell Alienware m16 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский