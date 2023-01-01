Dell Alienware m16 vs m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition)
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m16
- Higher screen refresh rate: 480 versus 165 Hz
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Around 87% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~54%) battery – 86 against 56 watt-hours
- Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 580 grams less (around 1.28 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (150.5 vs 165.7 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|3 kg (6.62 lbs)
|2.42 kg (5.34 lbs)
|Dimensions
|368.9 x 289.9 x 23-25.4 mm
14.52 x 11.41 x 0.91-1 inches
|356.2 x 272.5 x 12-19.2 mm
14.02 x 10.73 x 0.47-0.76 inches
|Area
|1069 cm2 (165.7 inches2)
|971 cm2 (150.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~69.4%
|~69.1%
|Side bezels
|12.1 mm
|5.4 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Black
|Material
|Aluminum
|Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|135°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|Yes
|Liquid metal
|Yes
|-
|Number of fans
|4
|2
|Noise level (max. load)
|57 dB
|50 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|480 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|142 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Sync technology
|G-Sync
|G-Sync (configurable)
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|Yes
|Contrast
|1000:1
|1219:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|99%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|76%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|-
|Response time
|3 ms
|9 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|13.2 V
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Bottom
|Charge power
|300 / 330 W
|180 / 240 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|-
|780 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|14 (6P + 8E)
|8
|Threads
|20
|16
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (16EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Alienware m16 +37%
2007
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Alienware m16 +106%
15535
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Alienware m16 +44%
2060
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Alienware m16 +87%
23085
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|115 W
|80 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|1463 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1695 MHz
|FLOPS
|8.8 TFLOPS
|8.7 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|96 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2560
|2560
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|80
|80
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|48
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|4
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3254
|Realtek ALC3254
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|70 dB
|82 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Infrared sensor
|Optional
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 3
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.8 mm
|1.7 mm
|Size
|11.2 x 6.5 cm
|10.5 x 6.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Further details
Notes on Alienware m16:
- Optional CherryMX low-profile mechanical switches.
- Supports a maximum of 9 TB of storage (2x4 TB + 2x512 TB).
- The face scanner is available only in two configs: QHD with 240Hz and FHD with 480Hz.
- Due to XMP profiles, RAM can operate at up to 5800 MHz.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
