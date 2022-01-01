Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) Launched: January 2022

January 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~80.2%

~80.2% Dimensions: 312 x 227 x 18.5 mm (12.28 x 8.94 x 0.73 inches)

Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in RAM: - 8GB 16GB 24GB

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022). Performance 74 Gaming 78 Display 71 Battery Life 62 Connectivity 81 Case 84 NanoReview Score 74

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)

Case Weight 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) Dimensions 312 x 227 x 18.5 mm

12.28 x 8.94 x 0.73 inches Area 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.2% Side bezels 5.3 mm Colors White, Black Transformer No Opening angle 180° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber Yes Number of fans 2 Noise level 45 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 Size 14 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz PPI 216 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests Contrast 1000:1 sRGB color space 99.9% Adobe RGB profile 85.5% DCI-P3 color gamut 97.4% Response time 3 ms Max. brightness 500 nits

Battery Capacity 76 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 100 / 240 W Weigh of AC adapter 565 gramm

CPU CPU name AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS Base frequency 3.3 GHz Turbo frequency 4.9 GHz Cores 8 Threads 16 L3 Cache 16 MB Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M Fabrication process 6 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1582 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 9717 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1627 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 11835

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX 6800S 8GB TGP 105 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Type Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm GPU base clock 1800 MHz GPU boost clock 1975 MHz FLOPS 13.2 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 128 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 64 GPU performance 13.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz Type DDR5 Upgradable No

Storage Storage size 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 NVMe Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC285 Speakers 4.0 Dolby Atmos Yes Loudness 80 dB Microphones 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint No Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port Yes