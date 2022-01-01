Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022): full specs and tests

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
  • Launched: January 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~80.2%
  • Dimensions: 312 x 227 x 18.5 mm (12.28 x 8.94 x 0.73 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022).
Performance
74
Gaming
78
Display
71
Battery Life
62
Connectivity
81
Case
84
NanoReview Score
74
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)

Case

Weight 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
Dimensions 312 x 227 x 18.5 mm
12.28 x 8.94 x 0.73 inches
Area 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.2%
Side bezels 5.3 mm
Colors White, Black
Transformer No
Opening angle 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber Yes
Number of fans 2
Noise level 45 dB

Display

Size 14 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz
PPI 216 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1
sRGB color space 99.9%
Adobe RGB profile 85.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut 97.4%
Response time 3 ms
Max. brightness
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 100 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 565 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.9 GHz
Cores 8
Threads 16
L3 Cache 16 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1582
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9717
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1627
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
11835

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 105 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm
GPU base clock 1800 MHz
GPU boost clock 1975 MHz
FLOPS 13.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 128
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 64
GPU performance
13.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz
Type DDR5
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC285
Speakers 4.0
Dolby Atmos Yes
Loudness 80 dB
Microphones 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Size 13.0 x 7.6 cm
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

1. ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 or Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
2. ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301 or Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
3. ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 or Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
4. Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) or Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
5. Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) or Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
6. ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021) or Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
7. Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) or Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
8. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) or Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)

Comments

EnglishРусский