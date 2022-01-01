Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
- Launched: January 2022
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~80.2%
- Dimensions: 312 x 227 x 18.5 mm (12.28 x 8.94 x 0.73 inches)
Review
Performance
74
Gaming
78
Display
71
Battery Life
62
Connectivity
81
Case
84
NanoReview Score
74
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
Case
|Weight
|1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
|Dimensions
|312 x 227 x 18.5 mm
12.28 x 8.94 x 0.73 inches
|Area
|708 cm2 (109.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.2%
|Side bezels
|5.3 mm
|Colors
|White, Black
|Transformer
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|Noise level
|45 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|PPI
|216 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Contrast
|1000:1
|sRGB color space
|99.9%
|Adobe RGB profile
|85.5%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|97.4%
|Response time
|3 ms
Max. brightness
500 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|100 / 240 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|565 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.9 GHz
|Cores
|8
|Threads
|16
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|AMD Radeon 680M
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1582
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9717
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1627
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
11835
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|105 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|1800 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1975 MHz
|FLOPS
|13.2 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|128
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|64
GPU performance
13.2 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC285
|Speakers
|4.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Loudness
|80 dB
|Microphones
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Size
|13.0 x 7.6 cm
|Windows Precision
|Yes