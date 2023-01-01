Home > Laptop comparison > Legion Slim 7i Gen 8 (2023) or ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) – what's better?

Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 8 (2023) vs Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)

60 out of 100
Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 8 (2023)
VS
62 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 8 (2023)
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 8 (2023) and Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery and Portability:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 8 (2023)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a much bigger (~31%) battery – 99.9 against 76 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • 17% sharper screen – 189 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 17-23% higher FPS
  • Around 10% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Much smaller footprint: 24% more compact case (109.7 vs 143.8 square inches)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion Slim 7i Gen 8 (2023)
vs
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)

Case

Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
Dimensions 357.7 x 259.3 x 17.6-19.9 mm
14.08 x 10.21 x 0.69-0.78 inches		 312 x 227 x 18.5-19.5 mm
12.28 x 8.94 x 0.73-0.77 inches
Area 928 cm2 (143.8 inches2) 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80% ~80.2%
Side bezels 6.5 mm 5.3 mm
Colors White, Gray White, Black
Material Aluminum Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Liquid metal No Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level (max. load) 54.4 dB 45 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Sync technology G-Sync Adaptive Sync
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor No No
Screen space comparison
Legion Slim 7i Gen 8 (2023)
16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2
~30% more screen space
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1041:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 86.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 98.5%
Response time 5 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Bottom Left
Charge power 230 / 330 W 100 / 240 W
Weight of AC adapter 835 / 1080 grams 730 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 18 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 115 W 100 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock - 1700 MHz
GPU boost clock - 2000 MHz
FLOPS 8.8 TFLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 96 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 1792
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 112
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 64
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x16 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC285
Speakers 2.0 4.0
Power 2x2W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness ~84.8 dB ~80 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3
Fingerprint Yes No
Infrared sensor No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 13.0 x 7.6 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) or Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
2. Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) or Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
3. Dell Alienware x14 or Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
4. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) or Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
5. Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) or Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
6. Lenovo Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (14.5”) or Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 8 (2023)
7. Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023) or Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 8 (2023)
8. Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) or Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 8 (2023)
9. Lenovo Legion Slim 5i Gen 8 (2023) or Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 8 (2023)
10. Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) or Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 8 (2023)
Compare other laptops (760+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) and Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 8 (2023) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский