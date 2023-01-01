Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) 3200 x 2000 - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 CPU - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H - AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS GPU - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB - Radeon RX 6700S 8GB Radeon RX 6800S 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB 40GB 48GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a much bigger (~31%) battery – 99.9 against 76 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

17% sharper screen – 189 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 17-23% higher FPS

Around 10% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Much smaller footprint: 24% more compact case (109.7 vs 143.8 square inches)

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) Dimensions 357.7 x 259.3 x 17.6-19.9 mm

14.08 x 10.21 x 0.69-0.78 inches 312 x 227 x 18.5-19.5 mm

12.28 x 8.94 x 0.73-0.77 inches Area 928 cm2 (143.8 inches2) 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80% ~80.2% Side bezels 6.5 mm 5.3 mm Colors White, Gray White, Black Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Liquid metal No Yes Number of fans 2 2 Noise level (max. load) 54.4 dB 45 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) 3200 x 2000 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Size 16 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 144 Hz PPI 189 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Sync technology G-Sync Adaptive Sync Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor No No Screen space comparison Legion Slim 7i Gen 8 (2023) 16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2 ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) 14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2 ~ 30% more screen space Display tests Contrast 1200:1 1041:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile - 86.3% DCI-P3 color gamut - 98.5% Response time 5 ms 3 ms Max. brightness Legion Slim 7i Gen 8 (2023) 300 nits ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) +33% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 99.9 Wh 76 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Bottom Left Charge power 230 / 330 W 100 / 240 W Weight of AC adapter 835 / 1080 grams 730 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB Radeon RX 6700S 8GB Radeon RX 6800S 8GB TGP 115 W 100 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 7 nm GPU base clock - 1700 MHz GPU boost clock - 2000 MHz FLOPS 8.8 TFLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 96 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 1792 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 112 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 64 GPU performance Legion Slim 7i Gen 8 (2023) 8.8 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) +30% 11.4 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB 40GB 48GB Channels 1x16 GB 1x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC285 Speakers 2.0 4.0 Power 2x2W 4x2W Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness ~84.8 dB ~80 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3 Fingerprint Yes No Infrared sensor No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1.7 mm Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 13.0 x 7.6 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.