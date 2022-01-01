You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review GPU - Radeon RX 6700S 8GB Radeon RX 6800S 8GB Apple M2 GPU (8-core) RAM - 8GB 16GB 24GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 154-210% higher FPS

Around 70% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~44%) battery – 76 against 52.6 watt-hours Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 410 grams less (around 0.9 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (101.4 vs 109.7 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) Dimensions 312 x 227 x 18.5 mm

12.28 x 8.94 x 0.73 inches 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm

11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches Area 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2) 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.2% ~82% Side bezels 5.3 mm 5.6 mm Colors White, Black Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber Yes - Number of fans 2 - Noise level 45 dB -

Display 2560 x 1600 2560 x 1664 Size 14 inches 13.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 216 ppi 225 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1664 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1000:1 - sRGB color space 99.9% - Adobe RGB profile 85.5% - DCI-P3 color gamut 97.4% - Response time 3 ms - Max. brightness ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) 500 nits MacBook Air (M2, 2022) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 76 Wh 52.6 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 100 / 240 W 30 / 35 W Weigh of AC adapter 565 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX 6700S 8GB Radeon RX 6800S 8GB Apple M2 GPU (8-core) TGP - 15 W Nvidia Optimus MUX - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1700 MHz 500 MHz GPU boost clock 2000 MHz 1456 MHz FLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~14 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1792 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 112 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 64 32 GPU performance ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) +280% 11.4 TFLOPS MacBook Air (M2, 2022) 3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 24GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 2x4 GB - Clock 4800 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes -

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC285 - Speakers 4.0 2.2 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 80 dB - Microphones 3 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 13.0 x 7.6 cm - Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.