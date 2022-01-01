Home > Laptop comparison > Latitude 5530 or Inspiron 16 Plus 7620 – what's better?

Dell Latitude 5530 vs Inspiron 16 Plus 7620

44 out of 100
Dell Latitude 5530
VS
61 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7620
Dell Latitude 5530
Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7620
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery
CPU
GPU GeForce MX450 2GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Latitude 5530 and Inspiron 16 Plus 7620 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5530
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 460 grams less (around 1.01 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (129.4 vs 139.3 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7620
  • Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 65-89% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 56 against 41 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 42% sharper screen – 142 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Latitude 5530
vs
Inspiron 16 Plus 7620

Case

Weight 1.59 kg (3.51 lbs) 2.05 kg (4.52 lbs)
Dimensions 357.9 x 233.3 x 20.77-22.15 mm
14.09 x 9.19 x 0.82-0.87 inches		 356.7 x 251.9 x 16.95-18.99 mm
14.04 x 9.92 x 0.67-0.75 inches
Area 835 cm2 (129.5 inches2) 899 cm2 (139.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~82.6%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 6 mm
Colors Gray Green
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 150°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level - 49.4 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 100 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1200:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
Latitude 5530
220 nits
Inspiron 16 Plus 7620 +36%
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.2 V 13.2 V
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 60 / 65 / 90 W 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 501 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2 GHz 3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 10 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Intel UHD Graphics 770
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 65 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1237 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1500 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40
GPU performance
Latitude 5530
2.822 TFLOPS
Inspiron 16 Plus 7620 +118%
6.14 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 -
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness - 87.8 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell Latitude 7430 or Dell Latitude 5530
2. Dell Latitude 7530 or Dell Latitude 5530
3. Dell Latitude 5531 or Dell Latitude 5530
4. Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) or Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7620
5. Dell G15 5520 (2022) or Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7620
6. Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 or Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7620
7. Dell Inspiron 16 5625 or Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7620
8. Dell Vostro 7620 or Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7620

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7620 and Latitude 5530 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский