Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7620 Launched: June 2022

June 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~82.6%

~82.6% Dimensions: 356.7 x 251.9 x 16.95-18.99 mm (14.04 x 9.92 x 0.67-0.75 inches)

Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in Display: - 1920 x 1200 (Non–Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3072 x 1920 Battery: - 56 Wh 86 Wh CPU: - Intel Core i5 12500 Intel Core i7 12700H GPU: - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB RAM: - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage: - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Inspiron 16 Plus 7620. Performance 80 Gaming 64 Display 35 Battery Life 55 Connectivity 69 Case 80 NanoReview Score 61

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7620

Case Weight 2.05 kg (4.52 lbs) Dimensions 356.7 x 251.9 x 16.95-18.99 mm

14.04 x 9.92 x 0.67-0.75 inches Area 899 cm2 (139.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.6% Side bezels 6 mm Colors Green Transformer No Opening angle 150° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 2 Noise level 49.4 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non–Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3072 x 1920 Size 16 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests Contrast 1200:1 sRGB color space 100% Response time 35 ms Max. brightness 300 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 86 Wh Voltage 13.2 V Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 130 W Weigh of AC adapter 501 gramm

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 12500 Intel Core i7 12700H Base frequency 3.0 GHz Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz Cores 6 Threads 12 L3 Cache 18 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770 Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1715 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 8879 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1837 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 12723

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP 65 W Nvidia Optimus Yes Type Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm GPU base clock 1237 MHz GPU boost clock 1500 MHz FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 GPU performance 6.14 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz Type DDR5 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 Power 4x2W Dolby Atmos No Loudness 87.8 dB Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port Yes