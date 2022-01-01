Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 16 Plus 7620: full specs and tests

Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7620

  • Launched: June 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~82.6%
  • Dimensions: 356.7 x 251.9 x 16.95-18.99 mm (14.04 x 9.92 x 0.67-0.75 inches)
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Inspiron 16 Plus 7620.
Performance
80
Gaming
64
Display
35
Battery Life
55
Connectivity
69
Case
80
NanoReview Score
61
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7620

Case

Weight 2.05 kg (4.52 lbs)
Dimensions 356.7 x 251.9 x 16.95-18.99 mm
14.04 x 9.92 x 0.67-0.75 inches
Area 899 cm2 (139.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.6%
Side bezels 6 mm
Colors Green
Transformer No
Opening angle 150°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2
Noise level 49.4 dB

Display

Size 16 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1
sRGB color space 100%
Response time 35 ms
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 13.2 V
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter 501 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz
Cores 6
Threads 12
L3 Cache 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1715
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8879
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1837
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12723

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 65 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
GPU base clock 1237 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz
FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40
GPU performance
6.14 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz
Type DDR5
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2
Power 4x2W
Dolby Atmos No
Loudness 87.8 dB
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint Optional
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

