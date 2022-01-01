Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7620
- Launched: June 2022
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~82.6%
- Dimensions: 356.7 x 251.9 x 16.95-18.99 mm (14.04 x 9.92 x 0.67-0.75 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Review
Performance
80
Gaming
64
Display
35
Battery Life
55
Connectivity
69
Case
80
NanoReview Score
61
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7620
Case
|Weight
|2.05 kg (4.52 lbs)
|Dimensions
|356.7 x 251.9 x 16.95-18.99 mm
14.04 x 9.92 x 0.67-0.75 inches
|Area
|899 cm2 (139.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.6%
|Side bezels
|6 mm
|Colors
|Green
|Transformer
|No
|Opening angle
|150°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|Noise level
|49.4 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|142 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Contrast
|1200:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|Response time
|35 ms
Max. brightness
300 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|13.2 V
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|130 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|501 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|6
|Threads
|12
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1715
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8879
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1837
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12723
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|65 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1237 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1500 MHz
|FLOPS
|6.14 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
GPU performance
6.14 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2
|Power
|4x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Loudness
|87.8 dB
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Size
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes