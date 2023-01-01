Dell Latitude 5540 Launched: March 2023

March 2023 Screen-to-body ratio: ~80.4%

~80.4% Dimensions: 357.8 x 233.3 x 20.8 mm (14.09 x 9.19 x 0.82 inches)

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Latitude 5540. Performance 60 Gaming 45 Display 36 Battery Life 59 Connectivity 81 Case 78 NanoReview Score 52

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Latitude 5540

Case Weight 1.61 kg (3.55 lbs) Dimensions 357.8 x 233.3 x 20.8 mm

14.09 x 9.19 x 0.82 inches Area 835 cm2 (129.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% Side bezels 6.2 mm Colors Gray Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Liquid metal No Number of fans 1

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests Contrast 800:1 Response time 35 ms Max. brightness 400 nits

Battery Capacity 42 Wh 54 Wh Voltage 11.4 V Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 60 / 65 / 100 W Cable length 1 meters

CPU CPU name Intel Core i3 1315U Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i5 1345U Intel Core i5 1350P Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i7 1365U Intel Core i7 1370P Base frequency 1.2 GHz Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz Cores 6 (2P + 4E) Threads 8 L3 Cache 10 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1669 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 6319 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1694 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 6252 Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX550 2GB Nvidia Optimus Yes Type Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm GPU base clock 1065 MHz GPU boost clock 1320 MHz FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB Memory type GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 GPU performance 2.703 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz Type DDR5 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 NVMe Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek Waves, MaxxAudio 12.0 Speakers 2.0 Power 2x2W Dolby Atmos No Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.3 Fingerprint Optional Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port No