Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) vs Latitude 7440

60 out of 100
Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
VS
56 out of 100
Dell Latitude 7440
Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
Dell Latitude 7440
Display
Battery
CPU
GPU
Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) and Latitude 7440 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
  • Can run popular games at about 140-191% higher FPS
  • Around 85% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Features a much bigger (~47%) battery – 56 against 38 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 7440
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 510 grams less (around 1.12 lbs)
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (108 vs 122.8 square inches)

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 15 9520 (2022)
vs
Latitude 7440

Case

Weight 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs) 1.33 kg (2.93 lbs)
Dimensions 344.4 x 230.1 x 18.54 mm
13.56 x 9.06 x 0.73 inches		 313 x 222.75 x 17.1-18.19 mm
12.32 x 8.77 x 0.67-0.72 inches
Area 792 cm2 (122.9 inches2) 697 cm2 (108 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~89% ~81.5%
Side bezels 4.2 mm 5.8 mm
Colors White, Black, Silver Gray
Material Aluminum Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level (max. load) 44.6 dB 38.2 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 145 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor Yes No
Screen space comparison
XPS 15 9520 (2022)
15.6″ (16:10 ratio) = 109.4 in2
Latitude 7440
14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2
~24% more screen space
Display tests
Contrast 1650:1 1000:1
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time 35 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
XPS 15 9520 (2022) +25%
500 nits
Latitude 7440
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V 7.6 V
Full charging time 2:10 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 90 / 130 W 60 / 65 / 100 W
Cable length 1 meters 1 meters
Weight of AC adapter 429 grams 259 / 288 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 10 (2P + 8E)
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 18 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 40 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 938 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1223 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed 12 Gbps 4.8 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 20
GPU performance
XPS 15 9520 (2022) +255%
5.01 TFLOPS
Latitude 7440
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 Realtek ALC3281
Speakers 2.2 4.0
Power 4x2W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 83.1 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Infrared sensor Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm -
Touchpad
Size 15.0 x 9.0 cm 13.3 x 7.2 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on XPS 15 9520 (2022):
    - The USB Type-C to HDMI and Type-A adapter comes in the box.
Notes on Latitude 7440:
    - There's an Ultralight model available which is lighter and more compact (220.2 x 313 x 17.15-17.95 mm, 1.05 kg).
    - A 2-in-1 model differs in size and weight (222.75 x 313 x 17.1-18.21 mm, 1.52 kg).
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

