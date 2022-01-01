You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 2880 x 1800 CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - AMD Ryzen 5 6600U AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​ RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP ENVY 13 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 51-70% higher FPS Advantages of the Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Easier to carry: weighs 310 grams less (around 0.68 lbs)

Around 58% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~31%) battery – 67 against 51 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

Display has support for touch input

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

54% sharper screen – 255 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 50% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 400 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.31 kg (2.89 lbs) 1 kg (2.21 lbs) Dimensions 306.5 x 194.5 x 17 mm

12.07 x 7.66 x 0.67 inches 296.7 x 210.5 x 14.9 mm

11.68 x 8.29 x 0.59 inches Area 596 cm2 (92.5 inches2) 625 cm2 (96.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.8% ~82.1% Side bezels 6.1 mm 5.1 mm Colors Silver, Gold White, Blue, Green, Pink Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 43.4 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 2880 x 1800 Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 166 ppi 255 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast 1839:1 25560:1 sRGB color space 97.5% 100% Adobe RGB profile 67.5% 96% DCI-P3 color gamut 66.4% 100% Response time 47 ms 1 ms Max. brightness ENVY 13 400 nits Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302) +50% 600 nits

Battery Capacity 51 Wh 67 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 284 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB Radeon 660M TGP 12 W 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm GPU base clock - 1500 MHz GPU boost clock - 1900 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 1.46 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 16 GPU performance ENVY 13 +93% 2.822 TFLOPS Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302) 1.46 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Upgradable No No Total slots 2 -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable - Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 80.7 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Size - 12.9 x 7.4 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.