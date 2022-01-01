You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1280 3000 x 2000 2880 x 1800 CPU - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U - AMD Ryzen 5 6600U AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​ RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 13 (2022) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 600 nits Advantages of the Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302) Easier to carry: weighs 370 grams less (around 0.82 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

49% sharper screen – 255 versus 171 pixels per inch (PPI)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs) 1 kg (2.21 lbs) Dimensions 297.94 x 220.47 x 17.0 mm

11.73 x 8.68 x 0.67 inches 296.7 x 210.5 x 14.9 mm

11.68 x 8.29 x 0.59 inches Area 657 cm2 (101.8 inches2) 625 cm2 (96.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~82.1% Side bezels 3.6 mm 5.1 mm Colors White, Black, Blue White, Blue, Green, Pink Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1920 x 1280 3000 x 2000 2880 x 1800 Size 13.5 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 171 ppi 255 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1280 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy Display tests Contrast - 25560:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile - 96% DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time - 1 ms Max. brightness Spectre x360 13 (2022) +67% 1000 nits Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302) 600 nits

Battery Capacity 66 Wh 67 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 65 W 65 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Radeon 660M TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1500 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1900 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.46 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 16 GPU performance Spectre x360 13 (2022) 1.41 TFLOPS Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302) +4% 1.46 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 2.0 Dolby Atmos No Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Size - 12.9 x 7.4 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.