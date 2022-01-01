Home > Laptop comparison > Spectre x360 13 (2022) or Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302) – what's better?

HP Spectre x360 13 (2022) vs Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302)

55 out of 100
HP Spectre x360 13 (2022)
VS
61 out of 100
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302)
HP Spectre x360 13 (2022)
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2880 x 1800
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Spectre x360 13 (2022) and Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 13 (2022)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 600 nits
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 370 grams less (around 0.82 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 49% sharper screen – 255 versus 171 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Spectre x360 13 (2022)
vs
Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302)

Case

Weight 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs) 1 kg (2.21 lbs)
Dimensions 297.94 x 220.47 x 17.0 mm
11.73 x 8.68 x 0.67 inches		 296.7 x 210.5 x 14.9 mm
11.68 x 8.29 x 0.59 inches
Area 657 cm2 (101.8 inches2) 625 cm2 (96.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~82.1%
Side bezels 3.6 mm 5.1 mm
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Blue, Green, Pink
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 13.5 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 171 ppi 255 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1280 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy
Display tests
Contrast - 25560:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 96%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time - 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 10 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) AMD Radeon 660M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1900 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.46 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 16
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.0
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size - 12.9 x 7.4 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
