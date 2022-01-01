HP Spectre x360 13 (2022) vs Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 13 (2022)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 600 nits
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302)
- Easier to carry: weighs 370 grams less (around 0.82 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
- 49% sharper screen – 255 versus 171 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.37 kg (3.02 lbs)
|1 kg (2.21 lbs)
|Dimensions
|297.94 x 220.47 x 17.0 mm
11.73 x 8.68 x 0.67 inches
|296.7 x 210.5 x 14.9 mm
11.68 x 8.29 x 0.59 inches
|Area
|657 cm2 (101.8 inches2)
|625 cm2 (96.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.4%
|~82.1%
|Side bezels
|3.6 mm
|5.1 mm
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|White, Blue, Green, Pink
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|13.5 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|171 ppi
|255 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1280 pixels
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Glossy
|Contrast
|-
|25560:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|96%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|100%
|Response time
|-
|1 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.3 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|10
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|AMD Radeon 660M
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1900 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|1.46 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|5.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|384
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|24
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|16
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|3x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.4 mm
|Size
|-
|12.9 x 7.4 cm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
