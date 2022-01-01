Home > Laptop comparison > Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302) or MacBook Air (M2, 2022) – what's better?

Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302) vs Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)

Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302)
Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
CPU Apple M2
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302) and Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 240 grams less (around 0.53 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 67 against 52.6 watt-hours
  • Around 17% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 500 nits
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
  • Can run popular games at about 58-79% higher FPS
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302)
vs
MacBook Air (M2, 2022)

Case

Weight 1 kg (2.21 lbs) 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs)
Dimensions 296.7 x 210.5 x 14.9 mm
11.68 x 8.29 x 0.59 inches		 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm
11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches
Area 625 cm2 (96.8 inches2) 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.1% ~82%
Side bezels 5.1 mm 5.6 mm
Colors White, Blue, Green, Pink Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 1 -
Noise level 41.7 dB -

Display

Size 13.3 inches 13.6 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 255 ppi 225 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 2560 x 1664 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 16800:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
Adobe RGB profile 97.8% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 99.8% -
Response time 1 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:05 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 30 / 35 W
Weigh of AC adapter 222 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.9 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 3.4 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 16 MB -
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 660M Apple M2 GPU
Fabrication process 6 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 1500 MHz 500 MHz
GPU boost clock 1900 MHz 1456 MHz
FLOPS 1.46 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 32
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB -
Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes -

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 76.5 dB -
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A No No
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm -
Touchpad
Size 12.9 x 7.4 cm -
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

