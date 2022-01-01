You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 6600U AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​ Apple M2 RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302) Easier to carry: weighs 240 grams less (around 0.53 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 67 against 52.6 watt-hours

Around 17% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Display has support for touch input

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 500 nits Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) Can run popular games at about 58-79% higher FPS

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1 kg (2.21 lbs) 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) Dimensions 296.7 x 210.5 x 14.9 mm

11.68 x 8.29 x 0.59 inches 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm

11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches Area 625 cm2 (96.8 inches2) 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.1% ~82% Side bezels 5.1 mm 5.6 mm Colors White, Blue, Green, Pink Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 1 - Noise level 41.7 dB -

Display 2880 x 1800 2560 x 1664 Size 13.3 inches 13.6 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 255 ppi 225 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 2560 x 1664 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 16800:1 - sRGB color space 100% - Adobe RGB profile 97.8% - DCI-P3 color gamut 99.8% - Response time 1 ms - Max. brightness Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302) +20% 600 nits MacBook Air (M2, 2022) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 67 Wh 52.6 Wh Full charging time 2:05 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 30 / 35 W Weigh of AC adapter 222 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon 660M Apple M2 GPU (8-core) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1500 MHz 500 MHz GPU boost clock 1900 MHz 1456 MHz FLOPS 1.46 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 32 GPU performance Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302) 1.46 TFLOPS MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +105% 3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 2x4 GB - Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes -

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.2 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 76.5 dB - Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No No USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm - Touchpad Size 12.9 x 7.4 cm - Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.