Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302) Launched: May 2022

May 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~82.1%

~82.1% Dimensions: 296.7 x 210.5 x 14.9 mm (11.68 x 8.29 x 0.59 inches)

Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in CPU: - AMD Ryzen 5 6600U AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​ RAM: - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage: - 512GB 1024GB

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302). Performance 60 Gaming 35 Display 72 Battery Life 62 Connectivity 88 Case 98 NanoReview Score 61

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302)

Case Weight 1 kg (2.21 lbs) Dimensions 296.7 x 210.5 x 14.9 mm

11.68 x 8.29 x 0.59 inches Area 625 cm2 (96.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.1% Side bezels 5.1 mm Colors White, Blue, Green, Pink Transformer No Opening angle 180° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 1

Display 2880 x 1800 Size 13.3 inches Type OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 255 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes Coating Glossy Display tests Contrast 25560:1 sRGB color space 100% Adobe RGB profile 96% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% Response time 1 ms Max. brightness 600 nits

Battery Capacity 67 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 65 W

CPU CPU name AMD Ryzen 5 6600U AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​ Base frequency 2.9 GHz Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz Cores 6 Threads 12 L3 Cache 16 MB Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 660M Fabrication process 6 nm Benchmarks Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1337 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 7580

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon 660M TGP 15 W Type Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm GPU base clock 1500 MHz GPU boost clock 1900 MHz FLOPS 1.46 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 Memory speed 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 GPU performance 1.46 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 Upgradable No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No HDMI No DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader No Proprietary charging port No