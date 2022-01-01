Home > Laptop comparison > Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302): full specs and tests

Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302)

Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302)
  • Launched: May 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~82.1%
  • Dimensions: 296.7 x 210.5 x 14.9 mm (11.68 x 8.29 x 0.59 inches)
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302).
Performance
60
Gaming
35
Display
72
Battery Life
62
Connectivity
88
Case
98
NanoReview Score
61
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302)

Case

Weight 1 kg (2.21 lbs)
Dimensions 296.7 x 210.5 x 14.9 mm
11.68 x 8.29 x 0.59 inches
Area 625 cm2 (96.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.1%
Side bezels 5.1 mm
Colors White, Blue, Green, Pink
Transformer No
Opening angle 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 13.3 inches
Type OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 255 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes
Coating Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 25560:1
sRGB color space 100%
Adobe RGB profile 96%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100%
Response time 1 ms
Max. brightness
600 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.9 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz
Cores 6
Threads 12
L3 Cache 16 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 660M
Fabrication process 6 nm

Benchmarks

Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1337
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7580

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm
GPU base clock 1500 MHz
GPU boost clock 1900 MHz
FLOPS 1.46 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16
GPU performance
1.46 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A No
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No
HDMI No
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.9 x 7.4 cm
Surface Glass
Windows Precision Yes

