You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 - Intel Celeron 6305 Intel Pentium Gold 7505 Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP ZBook Firefly 14 G8 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 53 against 45 watt-hours

Provides 300% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 250 nits

57% sharper screen – 157 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (107.4 vs 131.9 square inches) Advantages of the HP ProBook 450 G8 Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS

Case Weight 1.35 kg (2.98 lbs) 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs) Dimensions 323 x 214.6 x 17.9 mm

12.72 x 8.45 x 0.7 inches 359.4 x 236.7 x 19.8 mm

14.15 x 9.32 x 0.78 inches Area 693 cm2 (107.5 inches2) 851 cm2 (131.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.9% ~78.9% Side bezels 6.6 mm 7 mm Colors Gray Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 40.1 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 14 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 100 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Max. brightness ZBook Firefly 14 G8 +300% 1000 nits ProBook 450 G8 250 nits

Battery Capacity 53 Wh 45 Wh Voltage 11.55 V 11.4 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Right Charge power 45 / 65 W 45 / 65 W Cable length 1 meters 1 meters Weigh of AC adapter 300 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce MX450 TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz - GPU boost clock 1100 MHz - FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 896 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 56 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32 GPU performance ZBook Firefly 14 G8 1.41 TFLOPS ProBook 450 G8 +100% 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x16 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP - cAVS - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 80.2 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.