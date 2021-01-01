Lenovo Legion 7 (2021, AMD) vs Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7 (2021, AMD)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
- 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition
- Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 165 Hz
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
- Can run popular games at about 10-14% higher FPS
- Around 9% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 90 against 80 watt-hours
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
|2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
|Width
|356 mm (14.02 inches)
|354.9 mm (13.97 inches)
|Height
|261 mm (10.28 inches)
|259.9 mm (10.23 inches)
|Thickness
|20.1-23.5 mm (0.79-0.93 inches)
|27.2 mm (1.07 inches)
|Area
|929 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
|922 cm2 (142.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.9%
|~72.8%
|Side bezels
|5.7 mm
|4.8 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|50 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|300 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1200:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|94%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|73%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|70.2%
|-
|Response time
|3 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Bottom
|Charge power
|300 W
|240 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|870 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.2 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8244
8866
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
579
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4937
5375
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|130 W
|115-150 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|1504 MHz
|2321 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1802 MHz
|2581 MHz
|FLOPS
|13.8 TFLOPS
|16.4 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|12 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|2560
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3306
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x4W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|87 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|-
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|-
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|12.0 x 7.5 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
